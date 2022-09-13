Wealth Architects LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $6.14 on Tuesday, hitting $156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average is $163.57. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

