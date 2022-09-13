Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

