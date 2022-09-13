Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 5,578 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,033.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 5,827,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,628,656. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

