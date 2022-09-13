Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 4.6 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,006. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.