Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,006. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

