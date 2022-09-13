Wealth Architects LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

