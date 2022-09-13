Wells Fargo & Company Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $65.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of DOCU opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

