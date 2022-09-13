Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. 4,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,444. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $5,805,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

