WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

