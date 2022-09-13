Western Standard LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,119 shares during the period. STRATA Skin Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,596. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

