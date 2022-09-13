Western Standard LLC Has $8.91 Million Stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,665 shares during the quarter. PFSweb makes up 8.5% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 3.50% of PFSweb worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PFSweb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb Stock Down 4.3 %

PFSW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PFSweb

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 23,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $274,810.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,860,975.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

