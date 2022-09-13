Western Standard LLC Increases Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 398.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,106 shares during the period. Spok comprises about 4.4% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 3.41% of Spok worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spok by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of SPOK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.34. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

In other news, Director Randy Hyun purchased 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,123.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randy Hyun purchased 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,123.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,151.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,649 shares of company stock worth $380,012. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

