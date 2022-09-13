Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WY. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

WY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.56. 3,348,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

