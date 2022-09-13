Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $145.69

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $145.69 and last traded at $146.82, with a volume of 85313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.06.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.