Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $145.69

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $145.69 and last traded at $146.82, with a volume of 85313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.
Whirlpool Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.06.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
