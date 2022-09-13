WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.