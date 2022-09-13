William Bold Sells 237 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) insider William Bold sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $21,550.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $51,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 226,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,253. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 19.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

