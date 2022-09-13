Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

