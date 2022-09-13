Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 148,611 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,611 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.55% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $76,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,813. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10.

