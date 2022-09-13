Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $26.74 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $15.94 or 0.00079083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

