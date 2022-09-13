X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading 1.5% Higher

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.68. 125,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 288,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDEF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 127,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 448,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

