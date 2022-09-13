Xaya (CHI) Market Capitalization Tops $3.66 Million

Xaya (CHI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $8,852.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,231.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.60 or 0.07604682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00170896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00274581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00732912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00573928 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000933 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

