Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $20.33 Average PT from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

XHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $283.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

