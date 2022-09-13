Xponance Inc. Acquires 9,950 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 69,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genpact by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

G stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,539. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269 in the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

