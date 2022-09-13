Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

