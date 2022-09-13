Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $160,712,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,867. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.