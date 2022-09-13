Xponance Inc. Buys 22,846 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,602. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

