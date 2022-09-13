Xponance Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 105.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cable One Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $30.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,050.99. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,049.81 and a 12-month high of $2,017.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,303.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.08.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

