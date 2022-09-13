Xponance Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 581.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Price Performance

Shares of Y traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $841.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,513. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $838.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.02.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

