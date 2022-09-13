Xponance Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 353,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,367 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,836. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

