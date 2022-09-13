Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

