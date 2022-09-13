Xponance Inc. Purchases 596 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $8.21 on Tuesday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.42.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

