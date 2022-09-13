Xponance Inc. Raises Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FHN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 113,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,566. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

