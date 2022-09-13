Xponance Inc. Raises Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.30.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock traded down $6.59 on Tuesday, reaching $153.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,283. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

