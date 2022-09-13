YAM V1 (YAM) Price Tops $0.14

YAM V1 (YAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One YAM V1 coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. YAM V1 has a market cap of $4.03 million and $15,944.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.
YAM V1 Profile
YAM V1 was first traded on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YAM V1 Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
