Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Yduqs Participações Price Performance

OTCMKTS YDUQY remained flat at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Yduqs Participações has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Get Yduqs Participações alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Yduqs Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile

Yduqs Participações SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers face to face and distance learning undergraduate, graduate, and post graduate courses; and masters and doctorate courses. It also provides digital education services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 763 thousand students; and operated one university, twenty-one university centers, and fifty colleges accredited and distributed in twenty-five states in Brazil and the Federal District.

See Also

