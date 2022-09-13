Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Cap Reaches $43,926.98

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $43,926.98 and approximately $362.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Yellow Road Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

