Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Prescott General Partners LLC

Prescott General Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909,751 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 902,234 shares during the period. Yelp accounts for 4.5% of Prescott General Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prescott General Partners LLC owned about 4.09% of Yelp worth $99,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,787,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,763,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. 28,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.54. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $757,540 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.