Zap (ZAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,701.00

Zap (ZAP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $792,343.35 and $5,701.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.store.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.