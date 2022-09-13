Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

