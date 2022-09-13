Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.63.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

