Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.63.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average of $179.58. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

