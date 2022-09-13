Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $520.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

