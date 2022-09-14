10,543 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 1,470,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,337,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

