122,538 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,555,000 after acquiring an additional 109,702 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 444,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 733,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,717,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 204,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. 5,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

