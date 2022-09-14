125,000 Shares in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.52% of NorthView Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.