12,778 Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 52.2% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $4,829,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 19.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 78.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.