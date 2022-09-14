1,332 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after acquiring an additional 723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,197. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

