14,913 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,913 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.3% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $225.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

