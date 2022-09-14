150,000 Shares in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITHX. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

ITHAX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ITHX remained flat at $10.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,671. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

