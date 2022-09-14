15,637 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by ESG Planning

ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.0% of ESG Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,512,896. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

