165,535 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of DHC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHCA. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 899,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 233,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 405,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

